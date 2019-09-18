UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting Prime Minister Sanchez Confirms Snap General Election In Spain On November 10

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

Acting Prime Minister Sanchez Confirms Snap General Election in Spain on November 10

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Tuesday that Spain will hold early parliamentary election on November 10.

Spanish King Felipe VI decided earlier in the day not to propose any candidacy for premiership for consideration by the parliament after holding consultations on Monday and Tuesday with the heads of parliamentary factions, including Sanchez, who is the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party that won the April 28 election.

"The consultations are over. And the result is clear: there is no majority in Congress, so the country is doomed to repeat the elections in November," Sanchez said at a press conference.

Sanchez also blamed the opposition right-wing People's Party and center-right Citizens party, as well as the left-wing Unidas Podemos, for derailing his parliamentary approval as prime minister.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Spain April November Congress Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

41 minutes ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

46 minutes ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

1 hour ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

1 hour ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

46 minutes ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.