Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Doubts Iran To Pursue Rearmament

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Doubts Iran to Pursue Rearmament

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that he did not believe that Iran was pursuing the goal of rearming itself.

On May 8, exactly one year since the United States' exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran declared that it was suspending a number of commitments under the multilateral nuclear deal, including those that pertain to its reserves of enriched uranium.

"We [the European Union] have done all we could [to save the JCPOA]. Iran has not withdrawn from it yet.

Due to some technical issues, I doubt that [Tehran] has the intention to rearm itself," Borrel said.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. After the United States unilateral withdraw from the pact, it reinstated large-scale sanctions on Iran and put the deal's future in jeopardy.

