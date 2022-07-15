UrduPoint.com

Acting Sri Lankan President Cancels Presidential Flag, 'Your Excellency' Title - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Acting Sri Lankan President Cancels Presidential Flag, 'Your Excellency' Title - Reports

Acting Shri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe canceled the use of a presidential flag and official address as 'Your Excellency,' national media outlets reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Acting Shri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe canceled the use of a presidential flag and official address as 'Your Excellency,' national media outlets reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president after the authorities received� letter of resignation from ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa through Sri Lanka's High Commission in Singapore, where he fled to earlier in the week following mass protests.

According to Adaderana news portal, in his speech after being sworn in, Wickremesinghe stated that the country needs only one flag, adding that the president will no longer be addressed as "Your Excellency."

Wickremesinghe further said that he would not allow the Sri Lankan constitution to be violated and called on all political parties to join their efforts and work together for the benefit of the country, the media reported.

According to the news portal, Wickremesinghe also announced increased security for members of parliament during preparations for the parliamentary vote to elect the country's new president.

Sri Lanka will elect a new president on July 20 during a parliament session.

Last weekend, Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests, caused by public dissatisfaction with the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis. Following the unrest, Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of political party leaders, who demanded that both the prime minister and president resign immediately.

On Wednesday, Rajapaksa arrived in the Maldives after fleeing Sri Lanka. The very next day, he traveled to Singapore. The Singaporean authorities said that the outgoing Sri Lankan leader had not asked for an asylum and had not been granted one.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sri Lanka Parliament Vote Singapore Colombo Maldives July Media All From Government

Recent Stories

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affe ..

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affected people in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Ma ..

Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Man Utd

1 minute ago
 Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Af ..

Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Africa series

1 minute ago
 Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ..

Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ongoing projects

1 minute ago
 SECP enhances investment limits for insurance comp ..

SECP enhances investment limits for insurance companies in ETFs

1 minute ago
 Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain a ..

Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain affected districts of Balochist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.