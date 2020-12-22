UrduPoint.com
Acting US Defense Chief Pays Unannounced Visit To Afghanistan - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:09 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has payed an unannounced visit to Afghanistan as the United States draws down troop numbers in the country, the Pentagon announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, December 22. Due to security concerns surrounding this trip, it was not announced in advance," the release said.

