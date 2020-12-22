UrduPoint.com
Acting US Defense Chief Pays Unannounced Visit to Afghanistan- Pentagon

Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has payed an unannounced visit to Afghanistan as the United States draws down troops from that country, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has payed an unannounced visit to Afghanistan as the United States draws down troops from that country, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, December 22. Due to security concerns surrounding this trip, it was not announced in advance," the release said.

The Defense Department said Miller met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul to discuss the ongoing US military support for the Afghan government.

"Acting Secretary Miller also met with General Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RS) and US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) to gain his assessment of the overall security situation to include the current counterterrorism and Train, Advise and Assist missions, the level of Taliban violence and the ongoing drawdown of US forces," the release added.

Earlier in December, US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Mark Milley met separately with representatives of the Taliban movement to press them to commit to a reduction of violence. Milley is the first known JCS chief to have met with Taliban officials.

Intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in Qatar in September. Both sides have recently announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to begin. At the same time, violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement, as well as bomb blasts, continue to ravage Afghanistan.

In early November, the US announced plans to reduce by January 15 the number of its troops to 2,500 each in Afghanistan and Iraq.

