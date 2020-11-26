Acting US Defense Chief to Visit Mideast This Week to Discuss Regional Issues - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller will visit the middle East this week to discuss with commanders and regional partners a range of issues such as combating malign activities in the region, the Pentagon said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C.

Miller is visiting the Middle East for his first international trip leading the Defense Department.... Acting Secretary Miller is also scheduled to meet with US commanders and host nation leaders to address security interests and priorities of countering violent extremism and combating malign activities that threaten the sovereignty and stability of the region," the release said.