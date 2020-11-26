UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting US Defense Chief To Visit Mideast This Week To Discuss Regional Issues - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Acting US Defense Chief to Visit Mideast This Week to Discuss Regional Issues - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller will visit the middle East this week to discuss with commanders and regional partners a range of issues such as combating malign activities in the region, the Pentagon said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C.

Miller is visiting the Middle East for his first international trip leading the Defense Department.... Acting Secretary Miller is also scheduled to meet with US commanders and host nation leaders to address security interests and priorities of countering violent extremism and combating malign activities that threaten the sovereignty and stability of the region," the release said.

Related Topics

Pentagon Visit Middle East

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

3 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

3 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

29 minutes ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.