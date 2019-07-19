Acting US Defense Chief to Visit Southern Border on Friday - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US Acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer will head to McAllen, Texas on Friday to discuss the announcement to deploy 21,000 troops to support border operations, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"In Texas, Secretary Spencer will meet with service members currently deployed in support of the Southwest border security mission. He will also meet with commanders on the ground to discuss Wednesday's announcement of the deployment of an additional 2,100 service members to support operations on the border," the release said on Thursday.