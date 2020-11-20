UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting US Defense Chief, Uzbek Foreign Minister Reaffirm Security Partnership - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US acting secretary of defense has reaffirmed America's bilateral strategic and security ties with the visiting foreign minister of the former Soviet republic of Uzbekistan, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller met with His Excellency Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan to reaffirm the strategic security partnership between the United States and Uzbekistan," the release stated.

Miller welcomed Uzbekistan's efforts to facilitate intra-Afghan peace negotiations, supporting the economic reconstruction of the country, and its integration into the Central Asian region and both leaders restated their commitment to promote the Afghanistan peace process and a lasting political settlement, the Defense Department noted.

Both men "emphasized the importance of further enhancing bilateral military-to-military cooperation and shared their desire to continue close collaboration on issues such as counterterrorism, border security, and defense institutions' capacity building," the release said.

Miller also said the United States would continue to support Uzbekistan's' sovereignty and independence and work with the countries of the region to address common security challenges, it added.

More Stories From World

