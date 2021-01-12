Acting US Homeland Security Chief Wolf Resigning on Monday - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Acting US Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf in a letter to colleagues said he is resigning from his post.

"Effective at 11:59 p.m. today, I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary," Wolf said in the letter on Monday.

"I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of the Administration."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be Homeland Security chief hours after he publicly urged the president to denounce the violence on Capitol Hill.