Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Wolf Resigning on Monday - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a letter to colleagues that he has decide to resign from his post later in the day.

"Effective at 11:59 p.m. today, I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary," Wolf said in the letter on Monday. "I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of the Administration."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be Homeland Security chief hours after he publicly urged the president to denounce the violence on Capitol Hill.

Wolf said his decision to resign is due to recent events, including the ongoing court rulings regarding the validity of his authority as acting Secretary.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor will serve as Acting Homeland Security Secretary for the remainder of Trump's term in office, Wolf said.

Wolf's resignation comes nine days before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20 and in the wake of unrest at Capitol Hill last Wednesday.