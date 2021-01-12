UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Wolf Resigning On Monday - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Wolf Resigning on Monday - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a letter to colleagues that he has decide to resign from his post later in the day.

"Effective at 11:59 p.m. today, I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary," Wolf said in the letter on Monday. "I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of the Administration."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be Homeland Security chief hours after he publicly urged the president to denounce the violence on Capitol Hill.

Wolf said his decision to resign is due to recent events, including the ongoing court rulings regarding the validity of his authority as acting Secretary.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor will serve as Acting Homeland Security Secretary for the remainder of Trump's term in office, Wolf said.

Wolf's resignation comes nine days before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20 and in the wake of unrest at Capitol Hill last Wednesday.

Related Topics

Trump Capitol Hill Chad January Post From Court P

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

3 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

4 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

5 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

4 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

4 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.