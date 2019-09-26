Acting US Intelligence Chief Maguire Denies Media Reports of Threats to Resign

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Acting US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire unequivocally denied media reports that he threatened to resign if the White House forced him to withhold from Congress information about a Trump conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a DNI statement.

Democrats in the House of Representatives seized on reports of the conversation to begin a process of impeaching President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"At no time have I considered resigning my position since assuming this role on Aug[ust] 16, 2019," Maguire said on Wednesday. "I have never quit anything in my life, and I am not going to start now. I am committed to leading the Intelligence Community to address the diverse and complex threats facing our nation."

The Washington Post reported earlier that Maguire threatened to quit over concerns that the White House might restrict what he can say when testifying before Congress on Thursday.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York that he was "shocked" at the report before learning of Maguire's denial.

"I know Joe and he's tough, tough guy," Trump said.

Maguire is caught in the middle between Democrats, who want to impeach Trump and the US president, who says he and his administration are victims of out of control lawmakers.

A transcript of the Trump-Zelensky conversation released by the White House failed to confirm reports that Trump had pressured Ukraine to investigate reports former Vice President Joe Biden had intervened in a Ukrainian corruption probe in a way that would have helped his son, Hunter's, business dealings with Kiev.

Trump said the House impeachment probe had made the United States a laughing stock with national leaders he had spoken with on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly session.