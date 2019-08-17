Acting US National Intelligence Chief Maguire Takes Over Post After Coats Exit - Statement

Retired Navy Admiral Joseph Maguire has officially started his role as US Acting Director of National Intelligence after Dan Coats left office on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Retired Navy Admiral Joseph Maguire has officially started his role as US Acting Director of National Intelligence after Dan Coats left office on Thursday.

"I am honored that the President has chosen me to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence and humbled to follow in the footsteps of Dan Coats...I look forward to working with my colleagues across the IC to counter the threats of today and posture the community for the future," Maguire said in a statement on Friday.

Maguire retired from the US Navy as an Admiral in 2010 with experience in the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University.

US President Donald Trump had been considering naming Deputy National Intelligence Director Sue Gordon to the position of acting intelligence chief after Coats resigned.

Some believed Gordon should have automatically filled the position until a permanent leader was tapped. However she resigned and left office on Thursday with Coats.

Trump had also nominated Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next DNI, but he decided to stay in Congress after several US Democratic lawmakers accused Ratcliffe of being a political loyalist with zero relevant experience who padded his resume as a Federal prosecutor.

Trump had been hoping to replace Coats since February due to alleged differences over intelligence threat assessments.