UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting US National Intelligence Chief Maguire Takes Over Post After Coats Exit - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:18 AM

Acting US National Intelligence Chief Maguire Takes Over Post After Coats Exit - Statement

Retired Navy Admiral Joseph Maguire has officially started his role as US Acting Director of National Intelligence after Dan Coats left office on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Retired Navy Admiral Joseph Maguire has officially started his role as US Acting Director of National Intelligence after Dan Coats left office on Thursday.

"I am honored that the President has chosen me to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence and humbled to follow in the footsteps of Dan Coats...I look forward to working with my colleagues across the IC to counter the threats of today and posture the community for the future," Maguire said in a statement on Friday.

Maguire retired from the US Navy as an Admiral in 2010 with experience in the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University.

US President Donald Trump had been considering naming Deputy National Intelligence Director Sue Gordon to the position of acting intelligence chief after Coats resigned.

Some believed Gordon should have automatically filled the position until a permanent leader was tapped. However she resigned and left office on Thursday with Coats.

Trump had also nominated Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next DNI, but he decided to stay in Congress after several US Democratic lawmakers accused Ratcliffe of being a political loyalist with zero relevant experience who padded his resume as a Federal prosecutor.

Trump had been hoping to replace Coats since February due to alleged differences over intelligence threat assessments.

Related Topics

Trump February Congress From

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

3 minutes ago

FIFA Bans Ex-Head Coach of Nigerian National Footb ..

3 minutes ago

Japan under pressure over past hunting of endanger ..

6 minutes ago

Qureshi apprises Dutch Foreign Minister of deterio ..

6 minutes ago

'Explosive' situation on migrant rescue boat in li ..

6 minutes ago

Asiya Basharat given additional charge of Principa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.