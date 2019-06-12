Acting White House Chief of Staff Does Not See Trump-Xi G20 Meeting as 'Deal Closer'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the upcoming 20 summit in Japan will not signal the end of the ongoing trade negotiations between the world's largest two economies, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday.

"I do not see the presidents' meeting as a deal closer, keep in mind strangers things have happened. But I think this maybe a way to sort of see if we can get things hardwired again," Mulvaney said at the Wall Street Journal CFO Network's annual meeting in Washington.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit.

Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

Washington escalated the dispute earlier in May when it included another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. Beijing pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports starting in June.

On Monday, Trump said in an interview with CNBC that if Xi did not meet him at the G20, tariffs on $300 billion worth of goods would go into effect immediately.

The G20 Summit will take place in Japan's Osaka from June 28-29.