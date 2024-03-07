Open Menu

Action Movie "The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon" Continues To Top China's Box Office Chart

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" continues to top China's box office chart

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake, and the Pigeon" continued to top the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film tells the story of a wanted criminal who thinks his life will end and is determined to get rid of the two major criminals on the wanted list in front of him and make a name for himself. The film pocketed 24.64 million Yuan (about 3.47 million U.S. Dollars) on its sixth screening day.

It was followed by the realistic drama "Article 20," which grossed about 10.17 million yuan on Wednesday. Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in third with a daily revenue of 8.54 million yuan.

Wednesday's box office earnings totalled 51.43 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Criminals From Top Million

Recent Stories

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

39 minutes ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

13 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

13 hours ago
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

13 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

13 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

13 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

13 hours ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

13 hours ago

More Stories From World