BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake, and the Pigeon" continued to top the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film tells the story of a wanted criminal who thinks his life will end and is determined to get rid of the two major criminals on the wanted list in front of him and make a name for himself. The film pocketed 24.64 million Yuan (about 3.47 million U.S. Dollars) on its sixth screening day.

It was followed by the realistic drama "Article 20," which grossed about 10.17 million yuan on Wednesday. Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in third with a daily revenue of 8.54 million yuan.

Wednesday's box office earnings totalled 51.43 million yuan.