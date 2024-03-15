BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stayed atop China's daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

With a daily box office revenue of 12.58 million Yuan (about 1.77 million U.S.

Dollars), the film's total box office reached 441 million yuan on its 14th screening day.

It was followed by sci-fi blockbuster "Dune: Part Two," which grossed 10.03 million yuan on Thursday.

Domestic romantic drama "I Miss You" came in third with a daily box office earning of 8.07 million yuan.

Thursday's box office earnings totaled 42.44 million yuan.