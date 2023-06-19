UrduPoint.com

Action Plan On Cooperation To Be Adopted At Russia-Africa Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) An action plan on priority areas of cooperation will be adopted at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Oleg Ozerov said on Monday.

"After the meeting in St. Petersburg, a declaration-action plan on priority areas of cooperation for the period from 2023 to 2026 is expected to be adopted," Ozerov said at a round table on the Russia-Africa partnership at Russia's upper house.

The document is aimed at giving the Russia-Africa partnership format a long-term character based on the principles of sustainable development and fostering integration on the continent, he added.

Earlier in the week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the list of those who had confirmed their participation in the upcoming summit was "quite impressive." However, the Kremlin has not yet released any details about the list.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in October 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi, while the second one is scheduled for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg.

