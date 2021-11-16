Actions of Polish Forces Against Migrants Unacceptable, Violate Humanitarian Law - Lavrov

The actions of Polish border guards against migrants at the Belarusian border are unacceptable and violate the international humanitarian law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"Absolutely unacceptable behavior from the Polish side. I believe that (the use of) tear gas, water cannons, and shots over the heads of migrants in the direction of the state of Belarus all reflect the desire to hide their own actions. There is no way they do not understand that they violate every imaginable norms of the international humanitarian law and other agreements of the global community.

Of course, they all understand this," Lavrov told reporters.

The Polish side aims to prevent publicity, which explains why journalists are not allowed to enter the Polish border area, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, the Polish security forces deployed crowd control means to stop migrants from tearing down fences and crossing over from Belarus near the Bruzgi checkpoint.