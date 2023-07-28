Open Menu

Actions Of Russian, Chinese Aircraft, Ships 'Clear Demonstration Of Force' - Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 08:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Japan considers actions of Russian and Chinese military aircraft and ships "a clear and deliberate demonstration of force," which is also reflected in Japan's 2023 Defense White Paper, the Defense Ministry's annual report, in contrast to last year's position when such actions were called "presumably with the intention of a show of force," a Japanese Defense Ministry spokesperson said Friday in response to a question from Sputnik.

"It is said in the paper that repeated joint bomber flights and joint navigations of vessels by Russia and China are clearly intended for demonstration of force against Japan and are of grave concern from the perspective of the security of our country. This is a new entry in the paper. By the way, last year's White Paper said 'presumably with the intention of a show of force,' and this year's paper said 'clearly intended for demonstration of force.

' That is the difference," the spokesperson said.

He noted that the part relating to China provides specific examples of such actions.

"An example of joint activities is mentioned when Russian and Chinese ships passed by in September 2022. The example of joint overflights by Chinese and Russian bombers in May and November 2022 is mentioned, especially the May 2022 overflight during the days when (Tokyo) hosted the QUAD summit of Japan, the United States, Australia and India; it was a deliberate demonstration of force against the host country. It is too mentioned in this year's White Paper," the spokesperson added.

