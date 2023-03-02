As a result of the actions of a Ukrainian sabotage group in Liubechane village in Russia's Bryansk region, the number of civilians killed has increased to two, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Bogomaz said that a sabotage group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village. Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing one person and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the situation in the settlements of Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region is under the control of law enforcement agencies.

"According to the updated information, as a result of the actions of a Ukrainian sabotage group in the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village, the number of civilians killed has increased to two people. A 57-years old man was killed. Emergency services are carrying out the necessary operations," Bogomaz said on Telegram.