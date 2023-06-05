Actions of US, Allies Provoke Tensions on Korean Peninsula - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The situation on the Korean peninsula has a tendency to escalate due to the actions of the United States and its allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We would like to see the situation more predictable than it is now. Unfortunately, we do not have much reason for optimism, since the actions of the United States and allies in this region provoke tensions" Rudenko said.