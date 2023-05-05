UrduPoint.com

Actions Regarding Fortum Legal, Necessary To Protect Russia's Interests - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) All actions in relation to Finnish energy company Fortum are carried out in accordance with Russia's legislation and are necessary to protect the country's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Fortum said it had notified Russia of its objection to the decree on the external management of foreign assets, calling move to transfer its assets a violation of its rights as a foreign investor. The company added that it is "preparing to take all necessary measures to protect its rights under relevant international legislation.

"These actions, they are, first of all, dictated by the need to protect our own interests against the backdrop of the steps taken by countries unfriendly to us, and all actions in relation to Fortum are carried out in accordance with our legislation. They will be continued," Peskov told reporters.

The transfer of foreign companies under the control of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo), following the example of Fortum, depends on each specific case, Peskov added.

