UrduPoint.com

Active Phase Of Talks To Restore Nuclear Deal Can Resume In 1 Week - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 05:45 PM

Active Phase of Talks to Restore Nuclear Deal Can Resume in 1 Week - Russian Diplomat

Active negotiation process on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can resume in a week after events dedicated to the vernal equinox Navruz, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Active negotiation process on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can resume in a week after events dedicated to the vernal equinox Navruz, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Monday.

There is currently a pause in the negotiations, the diplomat said, noting that there are a number of issues that need to be settled.

Commenting on media reports that Moscow is allegedly slowing down the process, he said that Russia has nothing to do with this.

It must be said that this is well understood here. The pause is also due to the fact that yesterday, it was the first day of the new year 1401 on the occasion of the spring holiday of Navruz in Iran, state institutions do not work here for a week, but nevertheless, immediately after that, I think, the negotiation process ... will resume," Dzhagaryan told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Vernal Media

Recent Stories

Sindh Literature Festival is no less than a strugg ..

Sindh Literature Festival is no less than a struggle, we have to go further, Muh ..

14 minutes ago
 5th Sindh Literature Festival helds at The Arts Co ..

5th Sindh Literature Festival helds at The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia warns European oil embargo would 'hit every ..

Russia warns European oil embargo would 'hit everyone'

2 minutes ago
 Passenger plane with 132 people onboard crashes in ..

Passenger plane with 132 people onboard crashes in South China

2 minutes ago
 South Korean Police Probing Online Assassination P ..

South Korean Police Probing Online Assassination Plot Against President-Elect - ..

2 minutes ago
 US FAA Ready to Assist in Investigation of Boeing ..

US FAA Ready to Assist in Investigation of Boeing 737-800 Crash in China

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>