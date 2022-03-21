Active Phase of Talks to Restore Nuclear Deal Can Resume in 1 Week - Russian Diplomat

Active negotiation process on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can resume in a week after events dedicated to the vernal equinox Navruz, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Active negotiation process on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can resume in a week after events dedicated to the vernal equinox Navruz, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Monday.

There is currently a pause in the negotiations, the diplomat said, noting that there are a number of issues that need to be settled.

Commenting on media reports that Moscow is allegedly slowing down the process, he said that Russia has nothing to do with this.

It must be said that this is well understood here. The pause is also due to the fact that yesterday, it was the first day of the new year 1401 on the occasion of the spring holiday of Navruz in Iran, state institutions do not work here for a week, but nevertheless, immediately after that, I think, the negotiation process ... will resume," Dzhagaryan told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.