WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) An active shooting is underway at a naval air base in the US state of Florida , and the facility has been placed on lockdown, multiple media reports said on Friday.

Both gates of the Naval Air Station Pensacola have been shuttered as authorities respond to the incident, CNN and other US media outlets reported, citing the Escambia County Sheriff's office.