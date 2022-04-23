Active Shooting Underway Near Several Embassies in DC, at Least 3 People Shot - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) There is an active shooting underway near several foreign embassies in northwest Washington, DC with at least 3 people shot, Washington's Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We're responding to reports of shots fired... there has been three victims shot. We have two males and one female. I do not know their ages or conditions," the spokesman said.