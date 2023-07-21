Active Users of Social Media App Threads Down to 13Mln From 44Mln on July 7 - Reports

Open Menu

The number of active users on Meta's (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) social media application Threads has seen a major decrease, plummeting to 13 million from a previous 44 million on July 7, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday

The percentage of engagements on the Threads app has fallen for a second consecutive week to 13 million, a 70% decrease from its top activity peek on July 7, the report said quoting data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

In addition, the amount of time spent on the app by the remaining users both on iOS and Android devices has decreased from nineteen to four minutes, the report said, a significant difference from Twitter who's been able to maintain a steady 200 million subscribers spending 30 minutes on the platform daily.

The report added that Meta executives did not see the decline in interactions with the app as concerning, instead saying they expected it to fall from its initial 100 million signups in the first week of it launch.

Meta is currently focused on developing additional features to improve user experience, the report added, before considering monetization on the platform.

Threads, a text-based companion to Instagram that has a similar layout to Twitter, was launched on July 5.

