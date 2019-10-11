UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Activist US Judges Block Enforcement Of Existing Immigration Laws - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:22 PM

Activist US Judges Block Enforcement of Existing Immigration Laws - White House

The Trump administration believes the latest court injunction blocking US immigration police from deporting criminal aliens threatens to set free thousands of dangerous inmates to prey on local communities, the White House said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Trump administration believes the latest court injunction blocking US immigration police from deporting criminal aliens threatens to set free thousands of dangerous inmates to prey on local communities, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"Last week, a district court in California issued a sweeping opinion that threatens to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from effectively using detainers to arrest and remove certain criminal aliens in the custody of State and local law enforcement," the release said.

Without this mechanism, thousands of criminals would go free and commit more crimes in our communities, the release added.

A detainer is a request to hold an illegal immigrant in prison after his or her release date so Federal officials can to take custody of and deport the prisoner.

Many so-called sanctuary jurisdictions in the United States prevent local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

A ruling by a federal judge in the state of California last week prevents the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency from issuing detainers in sanctuary states.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner White House Trump United States Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects number of infrastructure ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Good Things Happening' in Trade Talks ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab chief minister calls on prime minister

2 minutes ago

Jinnah Sindh Medical University joins global netwo ..

3 minutes ago

I had repeatedly messaged the world that India had ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Security Chief Patrushev to Hold Consultat ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.