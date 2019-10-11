Activist US Judges Block Enforcement of Existing Immigration Laws - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Trump administration believes the latest court injunction blocking US immigration police from deporting criminal aliens threatens to set free thousands of dangerous inmates to prey on local communities, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"Last week, a district court in California issued a sweeping opinion that threatens to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from effectively using detainers to arrest and remove certain criminal aliens in the custody of State and local law enforcement," the release said.

Without this mechanism, thousands of criminals would go free and commit more crimes in our communities, the release added.

A detainer is a request to hold an illegal immigrant in prison after his or her release date so Federal officials can to take custody of and deport the prisoner.

Many so-called sanctuary jurisdictions in the United States prevent local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

A ruling by a federal judge in the state of California last week prevents the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency from issuing detainers in sanctuary states.