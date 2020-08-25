Activist Wounded in Shooting During Anti-Racism March on US Capital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A demonstrator was shot and wounded in the Pennsylvania countryside on his way to a major protest rally in Washington, DC, local police reported on Tuesday.

"Early information indicates there was an incident between a group of activists traveling from Milwaukee to Washington, DC and two area residents. Gunfire was exchanged, and one activist was struck," Pennsylvania state police said in a statement.

The wounded person is being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police questioned the residents involved.

"Investigators believe there is no ongoing threat," according to the statement.

The shooting took place on Monday around midnight.

Activists were marching to the nation's capital to take part in a rally for "policing and criminal justice." The event under the slogan "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" takes place on Friday to coincide with the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King's anti-segregation march on Washington.