Activists Celebrate LGBTQ Olympians In 'city Of All Loves'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) On the shores of the River Seine, a fan zone dotted with rainbow-themed paraphernalia hopes to draw in the crowds to celebrate a record number of openly LGBTQ athletes at this year's Olympics.
The event's Pride House, which was first set up during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, opened on Monday in Paris.
"The idea is to welcome everybody," organiser Jeremy Goupille told AFP.
"With a platform like the Olympics, we know we can change things."
The Summer Games this year include 193 openly LGBTQ athletes, up from 186 in the 2020 Games and 53 in 2016, specialised website Outsports says.
They include openly gay British diver Tom Daley, who on Monday won silver with partner Noah Williams in the 10m synchronised platform to give him a fifth medal in five Olympics.
US basketball star and LGBTQ activist Brittney Griner is back on the court after spending a gruelling nine months in a Russian jail in 2022.
Her team won gold in the last two Olympics in Rio and Tokyo.
Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won a gold at the Rio Games in 2016, will also be competing.
