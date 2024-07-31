Open Menu

Activists Celebrate LGBTQ Olympians In 'city Of All Loves'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Activists celebrate LGBTQ Olympians in 'city of all loves'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) On the shores of the River Seine, a fan zone dotted with rainbow-themed paraphernalia hopes to draw in the crowds to celebrate a record number of openly LGBTQ athletes at this year's Olympics.

The event's Pride House, which was first set up during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, opened on Monday in Paris.

"The idea is to welcome everybody," organiser Jeremy Goupille told AFP.

"With a platform like the Olympics, we know we can change things."

The Summer Games this year include 193 openly LGBTQ athletes, up from 186 in the 2020 Games and 53 in 2016, specialised website Outsports says.

They include openly gay British diver Tom Daley, who on Monday won silver with partner Noah Williams in the 10m synchronised platform to give him a fifth medal in five Olympics.

US basketball star and LGBTQ activist Brittney Griner is back on the court after spending a gruelling nine months in a Russian jail in 2022.

Her team won gold in the last two Olympics in Rio and Tokyo.

Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won a gold at the Rio Games in 2016, will also be competing.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Rafaela Vancouver Paris Tokyo Gay 2016 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Event From Court

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From World