Activists Demand US State of Pennsylvania Probe Rare Cancer in Fracking Areas - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) More than 100 advocacy groups and 800 individuals are urging US state of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to launch an investigation into rare cancers in counties impacted by fracking to recover natural gas from shale formations, the environmental group food and Water Watch announced in a press release.

"We have known for years that fracking presents clear threats to our drinking water, our air quality, and to the health and safety of residents in these sacrifice zones," Food & Water Watch Organizing Co-Director Emily Wurth said in the release on Monday. "But this investigative reporting points to an even more serious and heartbreaking toll on Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf must take immediate action to protect the health and safety of his state."

The activists made the request in a letter to the governor following an investigative report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which documented at least 46 children in four counties in southwest Pennsylvania who have suffered from rare forms of cancer since 2008 - including at least 27 cases of Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer that only affects between 200 and 250 people across the entire country each year, the release said.

The letter also calls for the Pennsylvania governor to suspend all gas drilling permits until the investigation shows that fracking is not the cause of this emerging public health crisis.

The shale gas industry denies there is a link between human health impacts and the air and water pollutants emitted by its widespread and expanding drilling and fracking to recover natural gas trapped in shale formations.

Fracking injects pressurized water and chemicals into the ground to break up layers of rock that trap natural gas and oil deposits, often in wells that have previously been mothballed as uneconomical.