Activists From Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to Participate in Democracy Summit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Human rights activists from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will take part in the upcoming 2023 Summit for Democracy on March 29-30, National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights Rob Berschinski said on Wednesday.

"The short answer is yes," Berschinski told reporters when asked if activists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will participate in the forum.

Those activists, he added, will have an opportunity to directly address world leaders and participate in the events on the sidelines of the summit.

Berschinski said the US added eight new states to this year's invitation list, including Honduras, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

About 120 states were invited overall, he said.

The summit will be co-hosted by the US, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia, and will take place both in-person and virtually in different locations.

The US government excluded the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the 2022 Summit of Americas, a move that was seen by some as politically motivated. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador boycotted the Summit of Americas, citing concerns over the US decision to exclude the three countries.