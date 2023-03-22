UrduPoint.com

Activists From Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela To Participate In Democracy Summit - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Activists From Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to Participate in Democracy Summit - White House

Human rights activists from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will take part in the upcoming 2023 Summit for Democracy on March 29-30, National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights Rob Berschinski said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Human rights activists from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will take part in the upcoming 2023 Summit for Democracy on March 29-30, National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights Rob Berschinski said on Wednesday.

"The short answer is yes," Berschinski told reporters when asked if activists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will participate in the forum.

Those activists, he added, will have an opportunity to directly address world leaders and participate in the events on the sidelines of the summit.

Berschinski said the US added eight new states to this year's invitation list, including Honduras, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

About 120 states were invited overall, he said.

The summit will be co-hosted by the US, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia, and will take place both in-person and virtually in different locations.

The US government excluded the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the 2022 Summit of Americas, a move that was seen by some as politically motivated. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador boycotted the Summit of Americas, citing concerns over the US decision to exclude the three countries.

Related Topics

World Democracy Tanzania South Korea Zambia Costa Rica Cuba Mozambique Netherlands Venezuela Honduras March From Government

Recent Stories

UK lawmakers overwhelmingly back key element of N. ..

UK lawmakers overwhelmingly back key element of N.Irish trade pact

4 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan announces banking hours for ..

State Bank of Pakistan announces banking hours for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

8 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Adds Another 25 Basis Points, Brin ..

Federal Reserve Adds Another 25 Basis Points, Bringing US Interest Rate to 5%

8 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says West's Involvement i ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says West's Involvement in Kenya Riots Cannot Be Ruled ..

4 minutes ago
 OSCE Mission Highlights Good Efforts of Sides Invo ..

OSCE Mission Highlights Good Efforts of Sides Involved in Transnistria Settlemen ..

1 minute ago
 Greece, Turkey Declare Progress on 25 Topics of Po ..

Greece, Turkey Declare Progress on 25 Topics of Positive Agenda Initiative

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.