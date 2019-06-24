Activists Go on Hunger Strike Near Georgian Parliament in Follow-Up to Rallies - Reports

Three protesters set up a tent on Monday in front of the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi and called a hunger strike in continuation of the last week's anti-government protests, local media reported

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Three protesters set up a tent on Monday in front of the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi and called a hunger strike in continuation of the last week's anti-government protests, local media reported.

The protests started in the Georgian capital on June 20 over the participation of a Russian delegation in the meeting of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy that was held in the Georgian legislature. The protesters have since been calling for resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, snap elections and release of detained demonstrators.

The activists are determined to pursue their strike until the three demands are met, the First Channel reported.

Earlier in Monday, 13 out of 16 protesters who were sentenced to 12 days in prison were released after a Tbilisi court of appeal overturned the ruling of a lower court.