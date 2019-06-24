UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Activists Go On Hunger Strike Near Georgian Parliament In Follow-Up To Rallies - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:32 PM

Activists Go on Hunger Strike Near Georgian Parliament in Follow-Up to Rallies - Reports

Three protesters set up a tent on Monday in front of the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi and called a hunger strike in continuation of the last week's anti-government protests, local media reported

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Three protesters set up a tent on Monday in front of the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi and called a hunger strike in continuation of the last week's anti-government protests, local media reported.

The protests started in the Georgian capital on June 20 over the participation of a Russian delegation in the meeting of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy that was held in the Georgian legislature. The protesters have since been calling for resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, snap elections and release of detained demonstrators.

The activists are determined to pursue their strike until the three demands are met, the First Channel reported.

Earlier in Monday, 13 out of 16 protesters who were sentenced to 12 days in prison were released after a Tbilisi court of appeal overturned the ruling of a lower court.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Interior Minister Parliament Tbilisi June Media Court

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

4 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

3 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

3 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.