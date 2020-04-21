UrduPoint.com
Activists In Lebanon Stage Protest While Observing Measures Taken Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Activists in Lebanon have organized demonstrations on top of their private vehicles during the country's parliament session against the worsening economic conditions, following measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Activists in Lebanon have organized demonstrations on top of their private vehicles during the country's parliament session against the worsening economic conditions, following measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

People sent messages via social networks about small convoys seen in different parts of Beirut and its suburbs. Activists rallied by following the restrictions issued by the government in light of the epidemiological situation in the country. Participants of the demonstrations wore medical masks, and cars with even-numbered number plates were driven, as is permitted only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Participants of "the popular movement" told Sputnik that this demonstration was a part of mass anti-government protests, which Lebanon has been facing since mid-October of 2019.

The Lebanese parliament, in turn, has transferred its meetings to the capital-based UNESCO palace because of health considerations, as it has a larger conference room than the parliament building.

The parliament should consider a number of bills, including a general amnesty and laws related to the financial and economic sectors during these three days, starting from Tuesday.

Since mid-October of last year, Lebanon has been living through an exacerbating economic crisis. Mass protests eventually resulted in a change of government.

Due to the pandemic, borders, the seaport and places of mass gatherings have been closed since March 15. A curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (from 04:00 to 02:00 GMT). Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.

As of Thursday, the country's Health Ministry has registered 677 COVID-19 cases with 21 deaths and 103 recoveries.

