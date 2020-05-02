UrduPoint.com
Activists In Southern Afghanistan Demand Ceasefire Between Kabul, Taliban

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:51 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Civil society activists in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand on Saturday called for a ceasefire between the government and the Taliban movement.

"War, political turmoil and poor economic conditions in the country have led to a major crisis for Afghans and the parties involved must call for a ceasefire," the activists said, adding that the current situation would lead to major challenges if allowed to go on unabated.

They also urged the government to put an end to political strife and continue the crackdown on corruption.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban inked a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which an intra-Afghan negotiation was scheduled to begin on March 10. The talks, however, failed to begin due to disagreements between Kabul and the Taliban, in particular on the subject of the prisoner exchange.

