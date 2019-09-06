UrduPoint.com
Activists Protest US Auction Of 3,000 Acres For Oil, Gas Fracking Leases - Advocacy Group

Fri 06th September 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The US Bureau of Land Management faced environmentalist protesters while conducting an on-line auction of 3,000 acres for oil and gas development in the state of New Mexico, emphasizing that the United States' push for energy dominance threatens to worsen climate change, the advocacy group Wild Earth Guardians said on Thursday.

"Full exploitation of the Permian Basin could fuel one degree of warming alone," the group's Senior Climate and Energy Campaigner Rebecca Sobel said in a press release. "Any meaningful climate action must address the reckless sacrifice of our Federal public lands for oil and gas interests, which puts our lands, water, and climate at risk."

Nearly all of oil and gas development in the region will require "industrialized fracking," the release said.

Fracking, which uses pressurized water and chemicals to increase oil and gas well yields has unleashed an energy boom in the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas, which is largely responsible for making the United States the world's number one oil producer and a leading natural gas producer.

The practice is blamed by environmentalists for contaminating underground supplies of drinking water.

In June, the US government auctioned off leases for 40,000 acres in New Mexico for oil and gas development, the release said.

The release noted that all ten candidates participating in CNN's climate-change town hall on Wednesday, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, proposed halting new oil and gas leasing on federal public lands.

President Donald Trump has made US energy independence through increased development of oil and gas resources a key theme in his presidency.

