Activists Protesting Against Russian Journalist's Arrival In Tbilisi, Clashing With Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) A group of Georgian activists are protesting in Tbilisi against the arrival of Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner who earlier made remarks in support of the independence of the partially-recognized Republic of Abkhazia.

Pozner arrived in Tbilisi on Wednesday to celebrate his birthday but the activists staged protests as from their point of view the visit is unacceptable over the journalist's refusal to respect the territorial integrity of Georgia.

Initially, Pozner arrived at one of the hotels which was surrounded by the activists, who urged the journalist and those who arrived with him, to leave for another hotel with the police escort.

The protests soon erupted near the second hotel, with the activists throwing eggs at the building and clashing with police.

The journalist said that he was in the hotel in safety and did not know whether he would leave Georgia on Saturday as he planned, or earlier.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia after a short war in South Ossetia, during which the Georgia forces established control over the regional center of Tskhinval but were later forced to retreat by the Russian troops. Georgia refuses to recognize the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and considers them as occupied territories.

