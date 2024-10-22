Open Menu

Activists Say Over 50 Killed In Two Days Of Sudan Battles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Activists say over 50 killed in two days of Sudan battles

Kassala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Local activists in central Sudan have reported over 50 people killed since clashes erupted in Al-Jazira state on Sunday after a paramilitary commander defected to the army.

In the state capital of Wad Madani, a military air strike on a mosque killed 31 people, the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across the war-torn country, said in a statement to AFP on Tuesday.

In the state's war-ravaged east, activists said at least 20 people have been killed in paramilitary attacks since Sunday.

War has raged between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and creating the world's largest displacement and humanitarian crises.

