Activists Splash Soup On Glass-protected Mona Lisa In Paris: AFP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Two protesters on Sunday hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Paris, demanding the right to "healthy and sustainable food", an AFP journalist saw.
Two women threw red and orange soup onto the glass protecting the smiling lady to gasps from the crowd in the French capital's Louvre museum, an AFP video journalist reported.
"What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food," they asked, standing in front of the painting and speaking in turn.
"Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work."
The action comes as French farmers have been protesting for days to demand better pay, taxes and regulations.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Friday announced several measures, but road blockages have continued in different parts of the country.
Sunday's action follows a series of such stunts by climate activists against world-famous paintings to demand more action to phase out fossil fuels and protect the planet.
It was not the first attack on the "Mona Lisa".
A 36-year-old man threw a custard pie at her in May 2022, because artists were not focusing enough on "the planet", but the thick glass casing ensured she came to no harm.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
French PM to visit farm as agricultural unions vow Paris 'siege'36 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition urges reinstatement of presidential hopeful1 hour ago
-
Marcos, Duterte supporters rally in Philippines as family rift deepens1 hour ago
-
Armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul, one dead: minister2 hours ago
-
Trump stokes opposition to Biden border plan2 hours ago
-
Joseph bowls West Indies to stunning win over Australia2 hours ago
-
From title triumph to stepping down, how Xavi's Barca dream soured2 hours ago
-
Russian skater Valieva's future rests on sports court's decision2 hours ago
-
Finland elects president amid tensions with Russia2 hours ago
-
Lookman, Dala star as Nigeria and Angola triumph in AFCON2 hours ago
-
Lookman double takes Nigeria past Cameroon and into AFCON quarters2 hours ago
-
Hartley picks three to dent India's chase of 231 in first Test3 hours ago