UrduPoint.com

Activists Who Glued Themselves To Roads In Munich To Spend One Month In Custody - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Activists Who Glued Themselves to Roads in Munich to Spend One Month in Custody - Reports

Climate activists of the Last Generation group that glued themselves to motorways twice this past Thursday, blocking road traffic in Munich for several hours, will spend 30 days in custody, German newspaper Welt reported on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Climate activists of the Last Generation group that glued themselves to motorways twice this past Thursday, blocking road traffic in Munich for several hours, will spend 30 days in custody, German newspaper Welt reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, 17 activists blocked a multiple lane road in Munich, stalling traffic in both directions for over two hours. Fifteen of them glued one of their hands to the road. The perpetrators, aged between 18 and 79, were charged with several offenses, including violating the assembly act. Nevertheless, 15 activists repeated the stunt at the same place after several hours.

According to Joachim Herrmann, the interior minister of the southern German Federal state of Bavaria, the activists are now in custody as a precautionary measure.

"We cannot allow this violation of the law to become the norm," Herrmann was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Munich police noted that such a severe punishment was an exception given the nature of the offense.

"This is used very rarely, it is actually a big exception," a spokesman for the Munich police headquarters was quoted as saying by the Welt.

Under Bavarian laws, citizens may be detained for up to a month based on a court decision to prevent individuals from committing administrative offenses of substantial public importance or criminal offenses. This period may be extended by a maximum of one month.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Interior Minister German Road Traffic Munich Same May Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to visit Egypt for COP-27 on Nov 7- ..

Prime Minister to visit Egypt for COP-27 on Nov 7-8

4 minutes ago
 North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missi ..

North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles

4 minutes ago
 Pilot strike disrupts Kenya Airways flights

Pilot strike disrupts Kenya Airways flights

4 minutes ago
 Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Ser ..

Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Series

29 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Valencia MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Valencia MotoGP grid

29 minutes ago
 One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit sou ..

One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit southern US: reports

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.