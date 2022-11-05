Activists Who Glued Themselves to Roads in Munich to Spend One Month in Custody - Reports

Climate activists of the Last Generation group that glued themselves to motorways twice this past Thursday, blocking road traffic in Munich for several hours, will spend 30 days in custody, German newspaper Welt reported on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Climate activists of the Last Generation group that glued themselves to motorways twice this past Thursday, blocking road traffic in Munich for several hours, will spend 30 days in custody, German newspaper Welt reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, 17 activists blocked a multiple lane road in Munich, stalling traffic in both directions for over two hours. Fifteen of them glued one of their hands to the road. The perpetrators, aged between 18 and 79, were charged with several offenses, including violating the assembly act. Nevertheless, 15 activists repeated the stunt at the same place after several hours.

According to Joachim Herrmann, the interior minister of the southern German Federal state of Bavaria, the activists are now in custody as a precautionary measure.

"We cannot allow this violation of the law to become the norm," Herrmann was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Munich police noted that such a severe punishment was an exception given the nature of the offense.

"This is used very rarely, it is actually a big exception," a spokesman for the Munich police headquarters was quoted as saying by the Welt.

Under Bavarian laws, citizens may be detained for up to a month based on a court decision to prevent individuals from committing administrative offenses of substantial public importance or criminal offenses. This period may be extended by a maximum of one month.