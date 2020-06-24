UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Activities Of 25 Members Of Terrorist Group Stopped In Uzbekistan - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Activities of 25 Members of Terrorist Group Stopped in Uzbekistan - Interior Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Uzbek law enforcement officers detained 25 people in Tashkent and the Tashkent region on suspicion of being members of the terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (banned in Russia), the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Officers of of the Interior Ministry, State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Main Internal Affairs Directorate, and Tashkent's Security Service jointly carried out operational activities, during which the illegal activities of adherents of.

.. the international terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, which secretly acted on the territory of Tashkent and the Tashkent region, were exposed," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

It said 25 people were detained, adding that the detainees had come under the ideological influence of natives of Uzbekistan, currently operating in the ranks of the group in Syria, and planned to leave for Syria to conduct military operations on the side of terrorist groups.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Syria Jihad Russia Tashkent Uzbekistan

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

8 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

8 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

8 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.