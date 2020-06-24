Activities of 25 Members of Terrorist Group Stopped in Uzbekistan - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Uzbek law enforcement officers detained 25 people in Tashkent and the Tashkent region on suspicion of being members of the terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (banned in Russia), the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Officers of of the Interior Ministry, State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Main Internal Affairs Directorate, and Tashkent's Security Service jointly carried out operational activities, during which the illegal activities of adherents of.

.. the international terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, which secretly acted on the territory of Tashkent and the Tashkent region, were exposed," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

It said 25 people were detained, adding that the detainees had come under the ideological influence of natives of Uzbekistan, currently operating in the ranks of the group in Syria, and planned to leave for Syria to conduct military operations on the side of terrorist groups.