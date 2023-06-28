Activities of Novaya Gazeta - Europe Recognized as Undesirable in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The prosecutor general's office of Russia has recognized activities of Novaya Gazeta - Europe news agency as undesirable in the country, its press office said on Wednesday.

"Based on the results of the audit, the prosecutor general's Office of Russia decided to recognize the activities of the foreign organization BDR Novaja Gazeta-Europe, Latvia as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the prosecutor general's office said.