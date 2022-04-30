UrduPoint.com

Activities Of US Biolaboratories In Ukraine Must Be Investigated - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia has no doubts that the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine must be investigated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have no doubts that there should be an investigation, we will continue to do it," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

"We have reasons to believe that biological and chemical weapons are something that we should focus on much more frequently during our dialogue with the United States," the minister stressed.

"We must insist that they must publicly explain why they once again postponed the commitment to destroy all chemical weapons, why they built these military biological laboratories, not agreeing to an open test under the Convention, and much more," Lavrov added.

"We want clarity and we will insist on getting answers," he concluded.

