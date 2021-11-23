(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian military is recording a significant increase in the activity of the strategic bombers of the US Air Force in the immediate vicinity of the Russian state border, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Russian military is recording a significant increase in the activity of the strategic bombers of the US Air Force in the immediate vicinity of the Russian state border, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We note a significant intensification of the actions of the American strategic bomber aviation near the borders of Russia. Over the past month, about 30 sorties were made to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year," Shoigu said at the talks with the his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, on Tuesday.

Shoigu stressed that "this month, during US strategic forces exercise Global Thunder, 10 strategic bombers practiced the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia almost simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions.

"

"The minimum distance from our state border was 20 kilometers," Shoigu said.

According to him, the development of interaction between Russia and China is especially important in the context of "growing geopolitical turbulence and increasing conflict potential in different parts of the world."

China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years, the minister recalled, noting that now, in conditions of increasing geopolitical turbulence and an increase in conflict potential in different regions of the world, the development of interaction between the two countries is especially important.