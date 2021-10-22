Actor Baldwin Accidentally Shots Cameraman Dead During Shooting of 'Rust' Movie - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Famous US actor Alec Baldwin has accidentally shot dead a cameraman and injured a film director during the shooting of the "Rust" western movie, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

On late Thursday, several media outlets reported about one killed person and one more injured as a result of an accident on the set of "Rust.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

"No charges have been filed in regard to this incident," the sheriff's office added.