UrduPoint.com

Actor Baldwin Accidentally Shots Camerawoman Dead During Shooting Of 'Rust' Movie - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Actor Baldwin Accidentally Shots Camerawoman Dead During Shooting of 'Rust' Movie - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Famous US actor Alec Baldwin has accidentally shot dead a camerawoman and injured a film director during the shooting of the "Rust" western movie, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

On late Thursday, several media outlets reported about one killed person and one more injured as a result of an accident on the set of "Rust."

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Hutchins, who has a Ukrainian background, was transported via a helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to the sustained injury.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Souza is at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in a critical condition.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

"No charges have been filed in regard to this incident," the sheriff's office added.

The shooting of the movie has been suspended.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Film And Movies Santa Fe Mexico Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2021

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

1 hour ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

9 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

9 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.