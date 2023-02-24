UrduPoint.com

Actor Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter In 'Rust' Charges - Filing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Alec Baldwin, the actor implicated in the on-set shooting and death of Halyna Hutchins, pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, according to court documents.

Baldwin, who also waived his first court appearance, was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, 'Rust," the documents revealed

The documents, filed in the First District Court of New Mexico, order Baldwin to abstain from possessing a firearm, drinking alcohol, and have any contact with potential witnesses outside of filming the movie.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and is scheduled for a hearing on Friday.

