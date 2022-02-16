Actor Baldwin Sued by Family of Cinematographer Shot on Movie Set - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The family of Halyna Hutchins filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and others involved in making the film "Rust," arguing that their reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to Hutchins' death on the set, her attorneys said.

"The suit Names Baldwin and others who are responsible for safety on set, and whose reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to the senseless and tragic death of Haylana Hutchins," said Hutchins family lawyer Brian Panish during a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "There is the allegation of numerous violations of industry standards by Baldwin and others on-set... There are many people culpable, but Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon that, but for him shooting it, she would not have died. So clearly he has a significant portion of the liability, but there are others."

Panish said there were numerous breaches of safety protocols and Baldwin - the lead actor and a producer of the film - violated 15 safety procedures that if followed would have saved Hutchins' life.

The legal team showed a video which detailed their allegations. Panish said director Joel Souza, Hutchins and a gaffer were lining up shots and checking angles when Baldwin, who was four feet away, accepted a gun from someone other than the armorer who told him the weapon was safe.

He said Baldwin should have ensured that the gun had no live rounds in the chamber but he has previously refused weapons training. Baldwin is alleged to have taken out the gun, pointed it towards Hutchins and Souza and the gun went off, hitting Hutchins and Souza, who was standing behind her.

Had Baldwin and other crew members not acted with reckless disregard, Panish said, Hutchins' husband Matthew and her son Andros would not be living with the tremendous loss of their wife and mother. He also said he expects damages to be substantial and is seeking punitive damages which also could be substantial.

On October 21, Baldwin fired a gun loaded with live ammunition injuring a film director and fatally wounding Hutchins.