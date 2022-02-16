UrduPoint.com

Actor Baldwin Sued By Family Of Cinematographer Shot On Movie Set - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Actor Baldwin Sued by Family of Cinematographer Shot on Movie Set - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The family of Halyna Hutchins filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and others involved in making the film "Rust," arguing that their reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to Hutchins' death on the set, her attorneys said.

"The suit Names Baldwin and others who are responsible for safety on set, and whose reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to the senseless and tragic death of Haylana Hutchins," said Hutchins family lawyer Brian Panish during a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "There is the allegation of numerous violations of industry standards by Baldwin and others on-set... There are many people culpable, but Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon that, but for him shooting it, she would not have died. So clearly he has a significant portion of the liability, but there are others."

Panish said there were numerous breaches of safety protocols and Baldwin - the lead actor and a producer of the film - violated 15 safety procedures that if followed would have saved Hutchins' life.

The legal team showed a video which detailed their allegations. Panish said director Joel Souza, Hutchins and a gaffer were lining up shots and checking angles when Baldwin, who was four feet away, accepted a gun from someone other than the armorer who told him the weapon was safe.

He said Baldwin should have ensured that the gun had no live rounds in the chamber but he has previously refused weapons training. Baldwin is alleged to have taken out the gun, pointed it towards Hutchins and Souza and the gun went off, hitting Hutchins and Souza, who was standing behind her.

Had Baldwin and other crew members not acted with reckless disregard, Panish said, Hutchins' husband Matthew and her son Andros would not be living with the tremendous loss of their wife and mother. He also said he expects damages to be substantial and is seeking punitive damages which also could be substantial.

On October 21, Baldwin fired a gun loaded with live ammunition injuring a film director and fatally wounding Hutchins.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Died Wife Los Angeles Lead Chamber October Family From Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

47 minutes ago
 Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

3 hours ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

3 hours ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

3 hours ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>