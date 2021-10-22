(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The tragic incident involving actor Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot dead a camera operator and injured a film director on the set of the movie "Rust," shows that people should seriously practice discipline, US lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik

"This is a very strong message to the community that people should practice discipline very seriously," Bukh said, adding that he only works as an expert in this case.

Bukh said the tragic accident will most likely not result in anyone being prosecuted given that the chances for prosecution are very law.

"I do not think anyone will be prosecuted in this case, unless, of course, evidence will show otherwise reckless or criminal negligence or intent," he said.

Balwdin said in a statement earlier on Friday that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation into his accidental shooting of camera operator Halyna Hutchins.