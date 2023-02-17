Actor Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia - Family

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said in a statement on Thursday, calling it a "cruel disease" that has no known treatment.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

The statement, signed by Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming and his children, said communications challenges are just one symptom of the disease, which is the most common type of dementia for people under 60.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the statement said.

The family thanked Willis' supporters for their "love and compassion" over the past few months since his initial diagnosis of aphasia and said the actor, if he were able to communicate, would have wanted to bring global attention to the disease and connect those who are suffering from it.