Actor Chadwick Boseman, Known for Role of Black Panther, Dies at Age of 43 - Twitter Page

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) US actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died of colon cancer at the age of 43, his official Twitter page said in a statement.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement said on late Friday.

Boseman died in his home with the family.