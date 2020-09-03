UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actor Dwayne Johnson Says His Family Went Through COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:40 AM

Actor Dwayne Johnson Says His Family Went Through COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US actor and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19 but already recovered from the disease.

"My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson said on late Wednesday in a video posted on his Instagram page.

He stressed that all members of his family had already recovered from the coronavirus disease.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," the actor added.

Johnson is famous for his roles in "The Scorpion King" (2002), "Doom" (2005), "Fast and Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 25.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 861,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Wife March Family All From Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

8 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

8 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

8 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

8 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

8 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.